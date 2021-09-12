35-mile bike ride held in Luzerne County benefits Habitat for Humanity

LEHMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ride to help eliminate poverty housing kicked off in Luzerne County.

The 12th annual Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride for Habitat for Humanity began at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus in Lehman Sunday morning. Riders wound their way through 35 miles of gorgeous back mountain scenery.

The charity ride is named after Spencer Martin, a long-time volunteer and member of Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity’s board of directors. Riders were happy to be riding for a great cause in great weather.

“Yeah great scenery, it’s been a small group, I think there are four guys ahead of us. So maybe just five guys riding together, not as big as it used to be. I wish more people came out. But like I said, weather has been great,” rider Austin Banks of Mountain Top said.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit that helps build homes for families in need in the Wyoming Valley area.

