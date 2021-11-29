3 fires in 3 days in Northumberland County under investigation

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three fires, in three days, within miles of each other, are under investigation Monday night.

While they are not believed to be suspicious, the fires did keep crews very busy over the holiday weekend.

The first two were in Sunbury. The third was across the Susquehanna River in Shamokin Dam.

Shamokin Dam Fire Company Chief John Gray tells Eyewitness News he does not believe the fires are connected, and the first two are not suspicious.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to help investigate the cause of the third.