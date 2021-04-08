3 arrested and accused of torturing children by police

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Minersville Police arrested three people accused of torturing children according to police paperwork.

Wendy Yost, Jennifer Yost, and Todd Richter were arraigned Thursday in Schuylkill County. On March 10th, a Minersville police officer responded to a report of a child who was hurt and in distress.

According to court documents, the child appeared to be a victim of abuse and told medics he had escaped from a house but other children were still there. Police went to the house and found two other children injured and emaciated.

Investigators say a search of the home revealed evidence the children were held captive in an attic and been “tortured”, according to police paperwork. Police took emergency custody of all the children in the home.

Richter is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of children, and harassment.

Jennifer Yost is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of children, false imprisonment, and harassment.

Wendy Yost is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, and harassment.