3 alarm house fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Flames ripped through a home in Northumberland County. Dozens of firefighters spent hours putting out the flames on Friday. A pair of row homes were devastated by the three-alarm blaze.





The call came in around noon as flames enveloped these properties in the 900 block of North Shamokin street. There was a major collapse during this operation and two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

It took several departments several hours to get the fire under control. At least 5 people have been displaced with the American Red Cross rendering assistance.

This has been an uphill battle for firefighters, needing to rehab after a bout in 90-degree heat before you factor in full gear.

“Firefighers, basically one in, one out they were allowed one time in, they came out they had a rest, or rehab we rotated additional companies in to make sure we were manned to take care of the fire,” said Dep. Chief of Shamokin Fire Ken Pilkus.

We are continuing to effort information as a cause to this fire remains under investigation.