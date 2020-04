PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second Pike County EMS provider has tested positive for COVID-19.

The provider was found positive Sunday, April 12th after exhibiting signs on Thursday, April 9th. That person began to self-quarantine immediately and is exhibiting mild symptoms.

Multiple EMS agencies where this person has worked are now in the process of deep cleaning their stations and vehicles. It is anticipated that more EMS providers will test positive in the coming weeks for COVID-19.