2nd bomb threat in two days made against Lackawanna County school

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two bomb threats in two days targeting schools in Lackawanna County.

The latest happening Thursday morning at West Scranton High School. Students were sent home for the day as Scranton Police and the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department move in to investigate the threat and secured the school. The investigation has now shifted to finding the person behind the threat in Scranton.

The Scranton School District is the second district on edge this week. The Scranton Police Department brought in their K-9 unit to sniff out a bomb at West Scranton High School.

“The district got a third party anonymous report of a potential bomb at the West Scranton High School through the Safe2Say app,” Scranton Police Department Chief Carl Graziano said.

Safe2Say is a website operated by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office. It allows students, teachers, parents and anyone in the community to report suspicious activity happening at a school. In this incident, the AG’s office contacted Scranton Police to respond.

“We treat all threats as legitimate until proven otherwise. We have to treat them as if they are real,” Graziano said.

Graziano says if caught, a person can face a felony charge of terroristic threats and a maximum of seven years behind bars.

“These threats cause major disruption to the students, to the parents, to the teachers, and we will prosecute to the fullest when we do find out who submitted the threat,” Graziano said.

“Especially because I’m having a really hard time in science and that was like my first period. I don’t know, I just wasn’t able to go to that class,” freshman Evan Gariepy said.

Gariepy says students were just getting to school and were in homeroom preparing for the day when the threat came in around 8:15.

“Mr. Deluca, our principal, came on the speakers and he was like ‘This is really urgent. We have to get out of the building. Evacuate to the middle school.’,” Gariepy said.

“Our students and staff did a tremendous job at making sure that everyone evacuated the building quickly and safely to West Scranton Intermediate. Our first and foremost priority 100 percent is the safety of all of our students and members here at our school,” Robert Deluca said.

This is the second threat to come into Lackawanna County in the past two days. The other happened Wednesday in the Dunmore School District. Students returned to school Thursday morning after a bomb threat canceled classes Wednesday. Officials gave the OK for all classes and activities to resume. It comes after police, detectives and the FBI investigated a threat aimed at the school district.

Scranton Police assisted Dunmore Police Wednesday with that threat. The chief says they are following up on leads to the individual behind the anonymous bomb threat tip at West Scranton.

The West Scranton principal tells Eyewitness News school will resume Friday.