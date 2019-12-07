2nd arrest made in Chestnuthill Township shooting

(WBRE/WYOU) — A second suspect is now in custody in connection with a deadly triple shooting in the Poconos.

Saturday, police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Matthew Burke of East Stroudsburg. He’s charged following the shooting that killed 22-year-old Dylan Beinert and seriously injured two other men who remain hospitalized. Burke was denied bail.

The gunfire erupted Wednesday night during an attempted robbery at a home in Chestnuthill Township. Burke has a hearing scheduled December 20th.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News they’re still seeking two others in connection with the case.