2nd arrest made in Chestnuthill Township shooting

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — A second suspect is now in custody in connection with a deadly triple shooting in the Poconos.

Saturday, police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Matthew Burke of East Stroudsburg. He’s charged following the shooting that killed 22-year-old Dylan Beinert and seriously injured two other men who remain hospitalized. Burke was denied bail.

The gunfire erupted Wednesday night during an attempted robbery at a home in Chestnuthill Township. Burke has a hearing scheduled December 20th.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News they’re still seeking two others in connection with the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos