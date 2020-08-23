2nd annual Kitten Karnival helps cats find homes

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Animal lovers of all ages came together Sunday to help support a local shelter and help get some kittens adopted.

An event to clear the shelters in Schuylkill County Sunday and the list of adoptable animals ranged from kittens to dogs to bunnies and donkeys made a special appearance. The Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA held its second annual Kitten Karnival. Organizers say the timing is key. It’s “kitten season”.

“What it is, cats and kittens that are not spayed and neutered that are outside, they continue to breed and our shelter continues to get full,” Alix Wenrich, cat building manager, said.

Wenrich says the pandemic made it harder to get kittens spayed and neutered, and the result was a population boom.

“This year alone was horrible because of COVID-19. The clinics were closed, the vets were closed, nobody was doing routine surgeries. Emergencies were open obviously but people couldn’t get their cats fixed,” Wenrich said.

This year’s Kitten Karnival is bigger than last year’s. Organizers tell Eyewitness News over 200 people visited the event within the first two hours.

“This year everybody was calling for it again and were like ‘yea it was great!’,” Wenrich said.

The event is geared not just towards kittens, but also to help older cats find homes.

“I try to get the older ones homes because they’ve been here the longest and they don’t sometimes get that forever home and they’re stuck here,” volunteer Madison Shutt said.

Shelter staff and volunteers say they’ve seen an increase of animals left at the shelter as people head back to work and school. They urge everyone to remember adopting an animal is a lifetime commitment and ask that people keep that in mind when considering adoption.