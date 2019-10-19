2nd annual Fire Safety Day for West Hazleton Fire Department

(WBRE/WYOU) — West Hazleton firefighters were out in full force Saturday, but they weren’t putting out any fires.

The second annual Fire Safety Day took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement. The fire department held a live demonstration of how to cook safely this Thanksgiving. Fire prevention material was also set up for the community and for people to learn better safety tips.

A Build Your Own Firetruck even took place for the kids. Firefighters say it’s important to get safety lessons out, especially being that October is Fire Safety Month.

“It’s very important to get out into the community we serve and promote fire safety. We never want to have to respond to a fire so if we could prevent it and get those safety tips out there, then this is the best way to do it. It’s nice to get out in the community we serve and promote fire safety,” Kyle Kaschak, 2nd Assistant Chief for West Hazelton Fire Department, said.

The fire department has additional events lined up throughout the rest of the month to promote fire safety.