28th president of The University of Scranton announced

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Rev. Joseph G. Marina was named as the 28th president of The University of Scranton on Tuesday.

Father Marina comes from Le Moyne College, Syracuse, N.Y., where he has been serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs. According to the press release, previously at LeMoyne, he also held positions as associate provost, interim chair of the education department and special assistant to the president.

Rev. Marina, will take office in the upcoming summer, succeeding Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., whose second term as president ends at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, released a statement reading, in part:

“With a proven track record of being a knowledgeable and respected voice in higher education,

Father Marina’s presence will serve The University of Scranton well as it continues to

distinguish itself as an academically rigorous, socially responsible learning community where

students become men and women for others.”

Father Marina also provided a statement on Tuesday saying, “I am humbled and honored to be chosen as The University of Scranton’s next president and to succeed Father Pilarz who has with his colleagues on campus fostered such a strong foundation on which to build Scranton’s future success.”