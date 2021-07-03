243rd anniversary of Battle of Wyoming remembered in Luzerne County

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A large crowd gathered Saturday for an event marking the historic 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Wyoming during the American Revolution.

Some patriotic re-enactors fired their weapons on the grounds of the Wyoming Monument. The annual event honors the more than 300 patriots who lost their lives in battle and those of others during the brutal massacre that followed. The service included floral tributes, speeches and patriotic music performed by the Wyoming Valley Band.

“We’re just thrilled that we were able to put on a good day. The weather didn’t hold us down, we had sun for most of it, and then right at the ‘Glory Glory Hallelujah!’ of the band, the rain started coming down. So it almost was meaningful,” event chair/Luzerne County judge Jennifer Rogers said.

The annual event returned after a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will bring you more of the sights and sounds from Saturday’s Battle of Wyoming tribute tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.