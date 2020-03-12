24 things to do in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you find yourself in Schuylkill County and aren’t sure what to do with your time, no need to worry.

A recent online magazine highlighted 24 different things to do in the county. For those who say there’s nothing to do in Schuylkill County, a story in the online magazine collegemagazine.com confirms those people are mistaken.

“As a teenager and when I was younger, I always thought there was nothing to do here. I can’t wait to get out. But now I’m starting to appreciate its value,” Rachelle Price of Pottsville said.

The article titled ’24 Best Things to Do in Schuylkill County, PA in 24 hours’, breaks down a day in the Skook with some different things to do each hour.

“There’s definitely things to do, even though it might not be everyone’s cup of tea,” Price said.

It starts off recommending an early-morning breakfast at a diner and suggests wrapping up with kayaking and catching the sunrise at Sweet Arrow Lake. The story caught Abby Weaver’s eye because her coffee shop, Pressed Coffee and Books, was on the list.

“There was a lot in Pottsville. A lot, which is obviously where we are. There was a lot outside of Pottsville too. It was cool because it kind of gave you an overall places you could drive. Outdoor places,” Weaver said.

You won’t see sunflowers out at this time of the year, but the online article encourages taking pictures at Second Mountain Sunflower Fields when they are in season.

“I was shocked. Never did I believe anybody would come to look at flowers,” farmer Ken Smith said.

“It’s great to see people happy and smiling and it’s a lot of fun,” event coordinator Jen Schreckengost said.

You can’t forget about catching a show at the Majestic Theater either.

“I didn’t think we would make the top five of anything, nevermind things to do in Schuylkill County. I was really honored actually and flattered,” executive director Lisa Gillespie said.

With the wide variety of things to do all over the county, this article shows there’s a lot to explore in the Skook.

The piece was written by Penn State student Alexis Yoder. You can read the entire article here.