22-year-old shot early Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gunfire erupts in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

One man was wounded and is now fighting for his life. Police say they are working several leads trying to find the gunman. Investigators say the victim, whose name has just been released by police, 22-year-old Kevin Lester lives in a rowhome. He was standing on the front porch of his neighbor’s house when someone walked up to him and opened fire, shooting him in the head.

“Five shots then 10 to 20 shots after that,” neighbor Edward Featherman said.

And when Edward and Lorraine Featherman looked outside the front door of their Blackman Street home, police and ambulances were converging on the neighborhood. The drama unfolded at around 1:30 Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Blackman Street.

“I was half asleep. I heard like five gunshots at first then five to 10 minutes later I heard rapid gunshots,” Lorraine Featherman said.

“One male was shot and transported to the hospital and he’s undergoing treatment as we speak,” Chief Joe Coffay of the Wilkes-Barre Police Department said.

That man, the victim, according to Coffay, lived in the neighborhood.

“I don’t think that this is a random. Our investigation is showing it’s possibly that the person may have been targeted by somebody,” Coffay said.

As for tracking down a suspect or suspects…

“Well, our detective and detectives from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office are out following up leads that we get. We’re continuing to get more information we following every lead that we can,” Coffay said.

“I mean it isn’t the first time. We have had meth labs down the street,” Lorraine Featherman said.

Again, the name of the victim has just been released. He is 22-year-old Kevin Lester. Detectives say they were taking a close look at a silver Kia with rental plates from Missouri as being connected to the crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to call Wilkes-Barre Police or Luzerne County 911. You do not have to give your name.