22-year-old charged after infant’s death ruled homicide in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 22-year-old Berwick woman is charged after police say an infant’s death in June was ruled a homicide.

According to a press release from the Borough of Berwick Police Department, Angelica Nicole Rivera, 22, of Berwick, has been charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and tampering with evidence after police say the death of a child in June was ruled as a homicide from blunt force trauma.

Rivera was scheduled to be arraigned in Columbia County Wednesday.