22-Year Officer Charged

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former police officer in the Poconos finds himself on the other side of the law.

On Wednesday, the 22-year veteran is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop. Investigators say that former corporal Steven Mertz of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department used his authority as a police officer to sexually assault a woman while he was on duty.

Eyewitness News was the only news team there as Steven Mertz walked into district court in Monroe County on Wednesday afternoon. He was there to face numerous sexual assault charges, including rape.

Investigators say he took advantage of a 26-year-old woman during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of October 16th. The alleged incident took place on Long Pond Road in Tunkhannock Township. Mertz pulled her over for suspected DUI.

“It’s the allegation that while taking into custody a severely intoxicated female defendant, he allegedly took advantage of her condition and her fear of arrest and incarceration and secured a sexual accommodation using the authority and fear to secure what no one has a right to secure by coercion and illegal behavior,” Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine said.

Prosecutors say Mertz was taking the woman home after she was tested for alleged DUI at the state police barracks and a conversation took place when he allegedly offered to help her get out of the charges. She contacted the Pocono Mountain Police Department the next day.

“We certainly take this matter extremely serious as is obvious with the grading of the charges. This is not representative of what me or the citizens of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department jurisdiction expects of its police officers,” Chief Chris Wagner said.

Mertz’s attorney spoke with Eyewitness News after the arraignment.

“All we know so far is what’s in the criminal complaint which is certainly the complaining witness’ version of what may have happened. I don’t know that that’s what really happened we will investigate to determine how we are dealing with the allegations,” attorney Brett Riegel said.

Mertz is a 22-year veteran of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. His lawyer tells Eyewitness News he retired shortly after the investigation began. He is free on $50,000 bail.

He will have a hearing on November 1st.