21st Zoostock raises money for American Cancer Society

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a day filled with live music, food and a whole lot of fun at Zoostock in Lansford.

Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance.

“Great way to spend Labor Day, raising money for a great cause,” Halftime Bar and Grill at The Zoo owner Kevin Zurcher said.

Monday Zoostock was back in the groove for its 21st year at the infamous Halftime Bar and Grill at The Zoo in Lansford. Every year, the event featuring live music all day long raises money for the American Cancer Society. For Zurcher, this year is personal.

“My mother has terminal cancer, diagnosed a few months ago and is now terminal. We don’t know how much time we have left with her, so it hit home this year,” Zurcher said.

It’s a cause that’s touched nearly everyone in the crowd in one way or another. But seeing the community rallying together, was heartwarming for Lansford Mayor Michele Bartek.

“I think it’s wonderful for everybody to get together and do things like this. And the bigger the better,” Bartek said.

This year’s Zoostock, sponsored by Schaeffer’s Harley-Davidson, had close to 1,000 people at its peak according to Zurcher.

“We ran out of motorcycle parking today so that’s a good thing,” Andrew Cengeri of Schaeffer’s Harley-Davidson said.

“Yeah we definitely had a lot of motorcycle support today. We’re a very community-based company so being here is an honor for us,” Kim Weist of Schaeffer’s Harley-Davidson said.

Just like in years past, it’s expected to generate thousands of dollars for cancer research.

“All the vendors and everyone here, and Schaeffer’s Harley-Davidson for just being there and supporting this event, I just want to say thank you to all,” Zurcher said.

Eight bands took the stage Monday night, “Livin the Dream”, “Bad Maggie” and “Sons of Izzy” to name a few.