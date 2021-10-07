21st annual Pink Light Walk held at East Stroudsburg University

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people painted the town pink Thursday night in Monroe County in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 21st annual Pink Light Walk kicked off on East Stroudsburg University’s campus. Students, breast cancer survivors, community members and pets participated.

The free event is made possible by a partnership between Lehigh Valley Pocono and East Stroudsburg University. A mobile mammogram unit was at the event, including a pink ambulance and tables of information.

It’s all to raise awareness and encourage the community to be proactive about their health.

“We’re so excited to continue for 21 years our breast cancer awareness walk and to really fight for a cause and really help all of the survivors just be really happy healthy and well,” ESU Health and Wellness Acting Director Laura Suits-Dolan said.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more from the event coming up on Eyewitness News at 11.