(WBRE/WYOU) — All three suspects are now in custody in connection with a violent home invasion last summer in Luzerne County.

21-year-old Michael Epps was arrested Friday on robbery, burglary, and other counts. His accused accomplices, Navada Breiner and Dennis Blanchette, were arrested earlier this week.

U.S. Marshals say the three were armed with a gun in July 2019 when they assaulted the occupants of a Plymouth home on Willow Street and stole money and electronics.