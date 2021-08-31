2021 Steamtown Marathon canceled due to rise in COVID cases

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Yet another popular event in our area has been canceled because of COVID-19.

The Steamtown Marathon announced on their Facebook page Tuesday evening that the race is canceled and those who were planning to participate will be refunded.

They say the decision is because of the rise in COVID cases in the last couple weeks, and the Delta variant infecting those who are already vaccinated.

Organizers are crushed that they have to cancel for a second year with runners training months for the race.