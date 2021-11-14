2021 River Ramble Fall Classic held in Monroe County

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Runners gathered at Smithfield Beach at Delaware Water Gap for the 2021 River Ramble Fall Classic.

Those who participated Saturday and Sunday ran either a 5k or 10k race along River Road. Ready Set Run, a running store in Stroudsburg puts on the race each year.

Organizers say the event is a great way for newcomers to be introduced to the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Center while bringing the community together.

“It’s been a fun thing to do to get all the runners out and it’s a great way to introduce people to the national park and we do this as a way to fundraise for non-profits in the area,” race director and Ready Set Run owner Trish D’Imperio said.

“My very first 5k I ran here, I was in second grade, so it was new to run such a long distance but it was really fun,” Lil Michalska of Easton said.

Ready Set Run says their goal is to help runners of all experience levels every step of the way.