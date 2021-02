EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a post on their Facebook page, the Pocono Irish-American Club will not be able to have its 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The post says the decision is due to the “continuing Pandemic restrictions.”

“We hope that all participants and our community will be able to hang in there with us over the next year,” the post says in part.

The 2022 parade is scheduled for March 20, 2022.