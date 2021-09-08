2021 Luzerne County Fair kicks off

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a focal point of family fun and food. The 2021 edition of the Luzerne County Fair is off and running Wednesday evening.

Everything from farm animals, to games, rides and more.

One community member, Jayden Casterline is paying tribute to the fallen U.S. servicemen and women at the Luzerne County Fair.

Casterline, 11 years old, dedicated his stable to the 13 service members who were recently killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport while they were trying to help people evacuate Afghanistan. He and his horse Tessa, have worked together for three years.

“I respect all the fallen soldiers, I want to thank them for doing what they do for us to have what we have today,” said Casterline.

Other families are making similar tributes at the stable. You can check them out at the fair beginning Wednesday. The Luzerne County Fair runs through Sunday.

Tickets are on sale online. It is $5 for adults and children 2 and under are free. Most rides are included in the price including the three-ring circus!