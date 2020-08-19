2021 Farm Show is going virtual

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture announced Wednesday that the 2021 Farm Show will be celebrated virtually.

There will be no in-person events or competitions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“There are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow,” said Russell Redding, Secretary of Agriculture. “To protect our assets – both our people and our resources – from incalculable losses, we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow.

The department also announced the theme of the 2021 Farm Show will be “Cultivating Tomorrow.” The virtual events will focus on education and awareness. Any competitive events that are held virtually will not require the purchase of an animal.