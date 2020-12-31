2020 Year in Review: NEPA and politics

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 2020 will be history in a few hours and there’s little doubt that, for many people, 2021 can’t come soon enough. We are taking a look back at some of the top stories in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania from 2020… And of course one of the biggest stories — the 2020 election.

Our region was once again a political flashpoint in the presidential race. President Trump and now President-Elect Joe Biden made several stops in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For the first time in Pennsylvania history, mail-in ballots played a key role in just about every race.

President Donald Trump came to Marriotti Building Products in August. He was here to talk about the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic. We spoke exclusively with the president shortly after the rally.

Mehalshick: “There are some questions about if the federal government has done enough to help schools reopen safely?”

President Trump: “We had a great record. We started with an empty cupboard with little left by the last administration. We’ve done a great job on ventilators we now make ventilators for countries all over the world. We have done a phenomenal job.”

In 2016, then candidate Donald Trump won Pennsylvania and was here to try to shore up votes.

Mehalshick: “Some democratic leaders have today came out before your rally saying that they feel Mr. Biden has done more for Northeastern Pennsylvania than you have.”

President Trump: “Nobody’s done more for Pennsylvania than I’ve done because you’ve had the best year you’ve ever had last year. Now you’re going back to doing record numbers again.”

The Biden campaign also did not take Pennsylvania for granted. Knowing full well that Trump carried Pennsylvania, although by a slim margin, in 2016. We first spoke with the former Vice-President shortly after he spoke with workers at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Lackawanna County. He criticized the president for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He doesn’t listen to the science. Wearing these masks making sure you social distance in fact investing in people providing funding for businesses and restaurants so they can reopen safely and have customers coming in,” said Biden.

We interviewed Biden a second time when he held a campaign rally at Dallas High School in October. He was leading in the polls at the time of the rally. We asked him about 2016, when at about the same time in the campaign, Hillary Clinton was leading Donald Trump in the polls.

“I feel good about where we are. Let’s put this in perspective, every poll we are involved with that has us in the lead I’m not counting that. I’m trying to earn every single vote. Has us well beyond where Hillary Clinton was and every poll has him well below where it was because so far the president hasn’t said what he’s going to do the next four years that would change anything.”

2020 also saw several hotly-contested congressional races. Incumbent democrat Matt Cartwright defeated republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th district. And in the 9th district, incumbent republican Dan Meuser beat democratic challenger Gary Wegman.

And for the first time in Pennsylvania’s history, mail-in ballots were a big factor in the election. According to state records, more than 2.6 million people voted by mail in this election.

There were concerns expressed by many about possible fraud involving mail in ballots. Some of those concerns were heightened in Luzerne County when it was learned that 9 mail-in ballots had been thrown into a dumpster at the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections. A federal investigation was launched.

County Manager Dave Pedri and United States Attorney David Freed indicated that it was a matter of lack of training rather than criminal wrongdoing. The person who threw them away was a temporary seasonal employee and was fired. Those ballots were eventually counted..

And to date, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

It turns out that Joe Biden did turn Pennsylvania blue again by defeating Donald Trump and securing the state’s 20 electoral votes.