2020 Rattlesnake Roundup canceled

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Noxen Volunteer Fire Company announced Monday evening on Facebook that Rattlesnake Roundup has been canceled this year.

According to the post, the decision to cancel the event had to do with COVID-19.

“We’ve looked long and hard and were committed to making sizable investments to keep everyone safe and healthy; but with the increase in cases in Pennsylvania, we must err on the side of caution. The health and safety of our participants, vendors, supporters, and hundreds of volunteers that help us put this event on every year are our number one priority. This is not a decision that was made lightly but a decision that was made out of care and concern for everyone involved.”

The dates for the 2021 Rattlesnake Roundup are scheduled for June 17-20.