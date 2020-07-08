Coronavirus Response

2020 Pittston Tomato Fest cancelled

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – No tomatoes will be thrown this year, as the 37th annual Pittston Tomato Festival has been cancelled.

After looking at the current status of COVID-19, Michael Lombardo, Pittston Mayor and Tomato Festival Chairperson, says it’s the best decision to put public safety first.

Most vendors have been positive and are understanding of the decision.

Lombardo says one or two people sick with COVID-19 is too many. He wants to ensure that the following statement would be true: “Nobody got sick of the virus because of the 2020 Tomato festival, and to ensure that is to not hold the festival at all.” 

Lombardo also says he will asses how this week’s art walk will go, to see if there will be any beer or wine festivals for the fall. 

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on Eyewitness News tonight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

