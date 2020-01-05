2020 PA Farm Show Begins

(WBRE/WYOU) — An annual tradition highlighting the commonwealth’s agricultural industry is underway.

Governor Tom Wolf and State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding kicked off the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It gives visitors an opportunity to check out the nation’s largest indoor agricultural exhibition at the farm show complex and expo center. It features 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits.

“Over the course of the next week, I hope you will all check out the exhibits, see the animals, eat delicious, homegrown Pennsylvania food and also learn more about the importance of agriculture to our Commonwealth,” Governor Wolf said.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show continues daily through next Saturday in Harrisburg.