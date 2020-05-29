2020 NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway to be held without fans in attendance

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – All 2020 NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway will be held without fans in attendance, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

According to Pocono Raceway’s Senior Director of Marketing Communications, Kevin Heaney, the decision to hold the events without fans comes from guidance on sporting events in Pennsylvania issued by Governor Tom Wolf.

The exact dates of the races are still being finalized and will be announced by NASCAR at a later date.

Ticket-holders will have the option to receive a refund or account credit, according to a release.

