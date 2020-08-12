2020 Masters Tournament to be held without fans

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 2020 Masters Tournament will be held in November but without patrons or guests, Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Wednesday.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to

a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global

sporting event amid this pandemic,” Ridley said in a statement. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.”

Ridley says the golf club coordinated with health experts ahead of making the decision. The club hopes to welcome fans back to the course in April of 2021.

The Masters Tournament is scheduled for November 9-15. Ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters. Augusta National will communicate directly with all ticket holders and 2021 ticket applicants in September.

