2020 La Festa Italiana canceled due to COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One of the largest Italian festivals in our region is canceled this year. La Festa Italiana will not be happening. The news came out Tuesday.

Sad news for everyone who participates in La Festa, from visitors to vendors. The 45-year tradition will have to wait until next year.

Each year thousands of people come to Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton on Labor Day Weekend to enjoy La Festa Italiana. Some business owners say the festival could have helped them bounce back from COVID-19 restrictions.

“La Festa could have helped us, but it’s sad that we can’t be there this year. But next year we will definitely be there,” Arcaro & Genell employee Nina Fumanti said.

Fumanti works at Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge. The restaurant has been part of the 45-year tradition for years, serving food off their menu to some of the 100,000 people who attend the four-day event.

“I’ve been personally going there for about 13 years. It’s fun. We get out of the restaurant, we see all of our customers, new customers. It’s really a fun time,” Fumanti said.

Lackawanna County commissioners and the La Festa Italiana committee say they had to make the difficult decision to cancel. Their main concern is the safety and well-being of all the visitors to the downtown.

“Our audience is elderly individuals and we just don’t want to put…we’re a volunteer organization so nobody should be at risk,” La Festa Italiana president Chris Dimattio said.

Dimattio says La Festa helps add hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy. Along with businesses, charitable organizations depend on the festival each year.

“Charities raise money to give to other charities so food banks and St. Joseph’s Center and special needs for children,” Dimattio said.

Dimattio says La Festa is something Italians take great pride in year after year.

“We do this as a pride, proud Italian Americans that we do try and keep our heritage alive and well,” Dimattio said.

The La Festa Italiana committee tells Eyewitness News the 45th anniversary may be paused this year but it will resume next year. It’s an event that will truly be missed.