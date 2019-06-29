2020 census citizenship question could have impact on election

Should a citizenship question be placed on the 2020 census form? The United States Supreme Court says no at least for now.

The high court ruled 5 to 4 to send the issue to a lower court for further review. The Trump administration says it may seek a delay in the census. The citizenship question has prompted a heated national debate.

The high court says the Trump administration did not give a good enough reason to have the citizenship question on the ballot. Census information is used to, among other things, determine how many congressmen will represent a state and the number of federal dollars headed to each state and individual communities. But opponents of the citizenship question say they fear the question could suppress the minority vote.

The city of Hazleton has a large and growing Latino population. The citizenship census question could deter many of those folks from voting, so says Amilcar Arroyo, the publisher of the Spanish language newspaper El Mensejero.

“There are too many other questions, too many other meanings for people that they are not citizens. Especially in this time. We see deportations, we see the crisis on the border,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo says he has his own suspicions behind the motivation for the citizenship question. He thinks it could suppress the minority vote, who traditionally support Democratic candidates.

“I have nothing again to know who is a citizen and who is not, it’s a simple question. But is there something behind that question? That is what makes me worry,” Arroyo said.

“Well, first of all, I’m disappointed in it. But it didn’t say no for good. I said no for now,” former Congressman Lou Barletta said.

Former Republican Congressman Lou Barletta was the mayor of Hazleton and won his Congressional seat, in part, on the issue of immigration reform.

“There’s a question about what to do. They are here illegally. Providing a pathway to legal citizenship. We need to know how many are we talking about,” Barletta said.

Barletta supports the Trump administration efforts to have the question on the census.

“More federal monies will go to the big cities that have more people in the country illegally so rural areas such as ours will be shorthanded. Millions of dollars that will go to places like Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles. They are more Democratic areas. More dollars go to the bigger cities,” Barletta said.

Political analyst David Yonki says the issue has to be resolved one way or another to ensure that an accurate count is taken.

“You’re going to have people be afraid to act and you will have an undercount. It’s going to be terrible in the sense of providing services to areas like this one like northeastern Pennsylvania if people aren’t going to be participating in it,” Yonki said.

The Trump administration has not yet said what its next step will be. President Trump tweeted Thursday night his disgust regarding the Supreme Court vote.

And the clock is ticking for the Trump administration. The U.S. Census Bureau is supposed to start processing its forms within the next several weeks.