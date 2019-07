State police have made an arrest in a two-year-old Luzerne County murder investigation.

The shooting in May 2017 in Hanover Township happened at Marion Terrace Housing Complex. 29-year-old Devon Brown was shot in the head and killed after a fight broke out.

Troopers tell Eyewitness News they tracked down their suspect Friday afternoon in Savannah, Georgia. He’s 27-year-old Tremaine Jamison of New York City.

Authorities will work on bringing him back to Pennsylvania to face charges.