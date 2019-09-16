$200,000 stolen in early morning motel robbery

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is pistol-whipped and hundreds of thousands of dollars are stolen in an early morning armed robbery at a motel in Lackawanna County.

The attack happened just before 6 am at the Rodeway Inn in Moosic, where a man says four people broke into his room and stole over $200,000.

“I opened the door and the four guys with firearms pushed me and put me down on the floor, told me not to move or he was going to shoot,” Danny Sing, Lead, Elior Preferred Meals.

Today was supposed to be payday for nearly 250 employees at Elior Preferred Meals on Birney Avenue in Moosic, Danny Sing, who supplies some of those employees who tells Eyewitness News those employees won’t be getting their money today.

“We’re from a long distance, from Philadelphia, so we tried to get rid of the money. We don’t want to hold the money on us to avoid that from happening, so we still try to prevent, but it still happens,” Sing said. “They know we have money to pay the employees.”

Sing was asleep when four people broke into his room at the Rodeway Inn. Each had a gun and stole more than just the money he had in the room.

“My passport in my bag, my citizenship naturalization, in my bag. All my documents, important documents in my bag. And I think they took my car keys too,” Sing said.

“Around 5:57 in the morning, we had reportedly four men enter a room and take a substantial amount of money. They were armed and they pistol-whipped one of the occupants of the room,” Assistant Chief James Holland of the Moosic Police Department said.

“People have no job, I provide them no matter what. I try to help people get a better life, but they shouldn’t do that to me,” Sing said.

Sing was checked out for his injuries but is doing okay at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.