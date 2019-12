WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A violent crash in downtown Wilkes-Barre sent at least two people to the hospital Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of West Northampton and South Main Streets. One person had to be cut from the wreckage before being taken to the hospital. Traffic was backed up in the area while crews cleared the scene.

Police aren’t saying if anyone will be charged at this time.