2 people arrested on alleged child abuse

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say Shawn Murphy, 48, and Geri Lynn Survis, 38, were arrested Wednesday at their home in the 200 block of East Ridge Street.

They are each facing several charges including unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, neglect of care of a dependent person, harassment and simple assault.

Police say the two had locked Survis’s son in his bedroom for several hours using drywall screws to shut the door. An 18 year-old who says she also lives in the home, claims she was the other person police believe was locked in the room.

“The next morning we tried to open the door and as we pulled it really hard it opened, to find out the door was not drilled shut that it was just jammed,” said Devon Achey, who resides at the home of the incident.

Police also say during the lock-down time, the victims were not allowed to use the bathroom and ended up urinating out of the window. But Achey says that never happened.

Officials say upon their search of the home they found a number of code violations, saying the house is unsafe and unsanitary.

When Eyewitness News asked Achey to describe what kind of home it is to live in she responded, “It’s a good home. I mean you have to keep up with it because of the dogs and stuff. It’s a good house, there’s nothing really wrong with it.”

Police say they also found drug paraphernalia in the home. They say additional charges are pending.

Both Survis and Murphy were taken into custody Wednesday, arraigned and were remanded to Carbon County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.