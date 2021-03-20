2-Month-old infant’s death is being investigated by Pocono Mountain Regional Police

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pocono Mountain Regional Police are conducting a death investigation on a two-month-old baby that was found dead in an apartment building in Barrett Township, Friday afternoon.

Police responded to 5136 route 447, to an apartment building in Barrett Township for a report of a deceased two-month-old infant around 3:30 P.M Friday.

According to Chief of Police Chris Wagner’s press release, officers arrived on scene and confirmed that the child was deceased.

Present in the home was the child’s mother, Amanda Green, and Tony Kristiansen who called 911. Both told police they were unaware of when the child died and that the child’s father, Lamont Bacchus, had left the scene prior to them finding the infant deceased.

Green, Kristiansen and Bacchus were arrested for Endangering the Welface of Children and Criminal Conspiracy.

Lawencofrement stated it is believed that there was at least half an hour delay in calling for any medical assistance for the infant and that Kristiansen had delivered 10 bags of heroin to Green and Bacchus.

Police also learned that Kristiansen’s 8-year-old daughter was residing at the residence and present when the baby was discovered dead, however, he had removed her prior to calling 911.

The three individuals were committed to Monroe County Correctional Center on their charges and are awaiting arraignment by on-call MDJ Kresge.

This is an ongoing investigation that is pending on an autopsy, we will update you with more information as it is released.