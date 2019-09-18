2 dead after Monroe County plane crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We have more information in a developing story about a plane crash in Monroe County.

We now know two people are dead. The Monroe County Coroner and state police just wrapped up a press conference near the scene. State and federal investigators have been on the scene throughout the day.

It has been an active scene in Hamilton Township all day Wednesday. Dozens of investigators were using a driveway to access the scene of a deadly plane crash.

“We are here as a support team, as a fire service helping them. The investigation is still going on at this point. We can tell you there are two fatalities that are here,” Leon Clapper, chief of the Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Company said.

The Federal Aviation Administration or FAA says the pilot departed from the Pegasus Airpark Tuesday around noon, two miles from the scene. The FAA says the aircraft was reported missing Tuesday night. It wasn’t until Wednesday morning the plane was discovered in a swamp off Neyhart Road.

“Between the hours of 8 and 8:30 this morning, sometime. We received a call from the comm center,” Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac, Jr. said.

The FAA triggered the search by asking local airports and public safety agencies to try and locate the plane. Leon Clapper brought his excavator to assist in the recovery process with state police.

“We need to go back and finish working the scene to work with all the authorities that are in charge,” Clapper said.

According to the Monroe County Coroner, there will be an autopsy and positive identification starting Thursday.