1994 human remains discovery in Sugarloaf Township still unsolved

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over a quarter-century after the initial discovery, the finding of human remains in Sugarloaf Township continues to baffle state police.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, state police were called to the site of a mine reclamation project in a wooded area off Tomhicken Road in Sugarloaf Township on December 20, 1994 where workers had found a human skull.

Police found additional human remains at the site and through investigative work, it was determined the victim was believed to be a white female, in her mid-30s, about 5’3 in height and had been at the site for no more than a year and a half. The pictures below show what she might have looked like in 1994.

Along with the remains, a pair of “Macgregor” sweatpants, black socks, a yellow t-shirt and one (1) size 6 white British Knight sneaker. It is believed the woman was not from the area and was possibly living in the southern United States prior to her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com.

A reward of $5,000 has been offered to anyone whose information leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted or missing person.