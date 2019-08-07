190th Lion Anniversary Express

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) 190 years ago this week, Honesdale wrote its page in the history books as the birthplace of the American railroad. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead takes us back to that historic day.

“Not a lot of people realize that our little small borough of Honesdale played such a key in developing the country’s transportation system,” said Tim Wright, Excursion Manager Stourbridge Line.

On August 8th 1829, the Stourbridge lion had its first American journey on the tracks right here in historic Honesdale. Back in those days, seeing a locomotive was unlike anything anyone had ever seen before.

“The modes of transportation were boat and hours buggies or carts. So it must have been really cool to see this big fire breathing machine going on its initial journey.” Before the train was brought here from England, Anthracite Coal was being transported to New York by boats the train was brought here to get coal to the city faster. Like many firsts, it had its successes and its failures” noted Wright.

“The locomotive only made it about 3 miles. It encountered a bridge a little too low for the smokestack,” Wright added.

But the fact that the train worked, gave Honesdale the title, the birthplace of the American railroad.

“There are stories, people argue quite a bit, and oh this happened then. We were the first commercial locomotive to run in the United States,” said Jeff Hiller, Group Sales Stourbridge Line.

With this week marking the 190th anniversary. All of Honesdale will be celebrating.

“The Stourbridge line we’re running our excursions tomorrow to celebrate our 190th trip. Everybody gets a free postcard, we’ve worked with a local artist here in Honesdale along with the post office to make a cancelation (stamp),” explained Wright.

Many parts of the original train were stolen after the train’s run. But what’s left is owned by the Smithsonian. You can see a replica of the wonder on Main Street at the Wayne County Historical Society Museum.

Tomorrow will be an all-day celebration and you can take a ride on the trains that still run on the Stourbridge line throughout the day.

