19-year-old faces charges, accused of throwing dog out of car window

WEST WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The West Wyoming Borough Police Department responded to a call regarding a dog being thrown out of a car window on November 17th.

According to police, they responded to West 8th Street and Louis Lane, where an older red Jeep sped away, abandoning a dog on the side of the road. Passersby stopped and stayed with the dog until police and a member from Blue Chip Animal Refuge arrived to take the dog.

The police department received a tip on November 18th, about the owner of the dog. The Wilkes-Barre Humane Society along with the Luzerne County SPCA, got the tip after posting the dog to Facebook and getting thousands of shares.

Paige Sokolas, 19, is being charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. Sokolas admitted to officers that she abandoned Chase, the 6-year-old Boxer Pitbull mix, because of his aggressive behavior.