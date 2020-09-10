16-year-old pleads guilty to second degree murder of Wilkes-Barre man

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 16-year-old Louisa Alexandra Reyes pleaded guilty to second degree murder Thursday in the killing of 58-year-old Fred Boote from September of 2018.

Boote was stabbed to death in his south Wilkes-Barre home.

The victim had a relationship previously with Reyes’ mother but at the time of the incident, the mother was dating 33-year-old Reynaldo Mercado. Mercado was also charged with homicide and is expected to stand trial late 2020 or early 2021.

Reyes agreed to testify against Mercado.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos