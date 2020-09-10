16-year-old pleads guilty to second degree murder of Wilkes-Barre man

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 16-year-old Louisa Alexandra Reyes pleaded guilty to second degree murder Thursday in the killing of 58-year-old Fred Boote from September of 2018.

Boote was stabbed to death in his south Wilkes-Barre home.

The victim had a relationship previously with Reyes’ mother but at the time of the incident, the mother was dating 33-year-old Reynaldo Mercado. Mercado was also charged with homicide and is expected to stand trial late 2020 or early 2021.

Reyes agreed to testify against Mercado.