HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 150th Lycoming County Fair is returning to Hughesville.







It’s a 10-day long fair with different events every night. Vendors are happy to be back this year but one tells Eyewitness News that it’s been hard trying to find people to work.

Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 5.