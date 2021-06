LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Over a dozen people were sentenced after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in the Luzerne County region for two years.

According to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, a total of 15 people were sentenced after distributing kilograms of crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl between March 2015 and March 2017.

Of the 15 sentenced, nine were from Luzerne County.