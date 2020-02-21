14th annual Soup & Bowl event held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) More than 500 people showed up to the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport Friday for the sold out Soup & Bowl event held to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“We can turn one dollar into six meals for people in need and there are people who are struggling with food security all over our region,” Amy Hill, Director of Community Engagement for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank told Eyewitness News. “So this is a way people can come and have a little bit of fun and do something for their neighbors in need at the same time.”

Local chefs provided soup and bread while the more than 600 bowls used were handcrafted and donated by local students, professional potters and artists. The line wrapped around the grand ballroom as guests like Amy Devore of Muncy waited to fill up their bowls.

“I have come to this event every year for like five or six years,” Devore said. “I think it’s great because it’s for the community and so much of the community does so much of the work.”

“Hunger, homelessness, all of these problems are problems that we have to solve from the grassroots up and we rely on organizations like these local businesses but mostly we’re relying on all the people you see here today,” said Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is hoping to raise $50,000 from Friday’s event. This is the 14th year the food bank held the event.