14th annual Coal Miner’s Heritage Festival held in Lansford

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A festival celebrating an important part of northeastern Pennsylvania’s history was held Sunday in Carbon County.

The 14th annual Coal Miner’s Heritage Festival was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Number 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford. The fun and educational event celebrates the anthracite coal industry in northeastern PA.

The event included a variety of goods for sale by local vendors as well as food. Exhibits, music, and even storytelling performances to educate the public were also part of the celebration.

“My father was a coal miner all his life. He would be 80 years old on the 19th, so we brought my mom out here kind of in celebration,” Melissa Brouse said.

The No. 9 Mine is the world`s oldest operating deep mine having been opened in 1855 by the Lehigh Coal & Navigation Company.