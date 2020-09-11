14th annual “Balloonfest, Airshow and More” prepares for takeoff this weekend

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) If you live in Lycoming County, look to the skies this weekend! Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of the 14th annual “Balloonfest, Airshow and More.”

The hot air balloon pilots are getting prepared this evening at the Lycoming County fair grounds in Hughesville.

The main attractions include hot air balloons, paramotors, a heavy equipment rodeo, vendors, fair food and entertainment.

The family-friendly event is put on by service groups in Lycoming County as a way to give back to the community.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 10 am. Tickets are available at the gate. Masks are required.