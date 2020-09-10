13th annual SGT. Jan Argonish Ride to honor a fallen soldier will take place on Sunday

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The 13th Annual SGT. Jan Argonish Ride which will take place this Sunday, September 13, will look a lot different due to the pandemic.

Unlike previous years when large crowds would turn out to cheer on motorcyclists and enjoy a large cookout and live bands, the event will be scaled down.





The fundraising is still very vital, which is held in memory of the 26-year-old Lackawanna County soldier killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007.

Money raised helps support local injured and homeless veterans as well as veteran organizations.

