123rd District race in Schuylkill County

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News spoke with candidates in the 123rd District race on Tuesday.

Democrat Neal Goodman has held the seat since 2003. A Republican has not held the seat since the 1960’s. Tuesday, people came out to cast their vote for the 123rd District plus other state seats and of course for United States President.

In Schuylkill County poll workers tell Eyewitness News in-person votes were down more than 50%. Eyewitness News visited several polling places in Frackville and Ashland. Schuylkill County Election Bureau tell Eyewitness News they had 13,586 mail-in ballots requested. 8,500 ballots were mailed in.

Eyewitness News spoke with all candidates for the 123rd District and this what they had to say on why they’re running.

“I’ve served my community in a lot of ways on different boards and economic development and this is a next step for me to bring back help for Schuylkill County,” candidate Tim Twardzik said.

“I have four very young children. I have lived in Schuylkill County for the last 26 years and it has not gotten better in 26 years. I would like a better future for my children,” candidate John Leshko said.

“I’m going down to Harrisburg to represent Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Green Party… whatever. So that’s… always had that open door policy,” candidate Peter Symoms said.

Now at this hour, different precincts are bringing votes to the Schuylkill County Transportation System to be counted.



Since 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon election workers have been opening those mail-in ballots.

It’s unknown if they will finish Tuesday night or continue it all Wednesday.

For the latest election results visit Your Local Election Headquarters by Clicking Here.