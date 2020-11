PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Check your Treasure Hunt ticket if it was bought from Quinn’s Market, on Main Street, in Peckville. The Pennsylvania lottery drew a jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket on Sunday with numbers 04-12-16-17-26.

Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-142,506.

If you have the matching ticket, contact the nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes must be claimed and validated within one year from the drawing.