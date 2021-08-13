12-year-old rescued from Minersville house fire

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A child was rescued from a burning house Friday afternoon in Minersville.

Flames broke out around 4 p.m. in a home on the 400 block of North Street. It quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire.

According to the assistant fire chief of Minersville Borough, a 12-year-old child with autism was pulled from this house fire just a few hours ago.

The 12-year-old was transported to a hospital and multiple firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and two police officers are also being treated for injuries.

The conditions of the child and the first responders is unknown at this time but a state police fire marshal is here investigating.

